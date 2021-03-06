Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain reached the last 16 of the French Cup with victory over Brest.
Mbappe opened the scoring early on before Pablo Sarabia doubled the visitors' lead in the final minute of the first half.
Mbappe completed the scoring with his 25th goal of the campaign in all competitions.
Holders PSG have reached the final of the competition in each of the last six seasons, winning five.
Line-ups
Brest
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Cibois
- 5Pierre-GabrielSubstituted forFaussurierat 84'minutes
- 2Duverne
- 3Brassier
- 4Baal
- 8FadigaSubstituted forde Souza Oliveiraat 75'minutes
- 7Belkebla
- 11Le DouaronSubstituted forMounieat 75'minutes
- 6Faivre
- 10PhilippoteauxSubstituted forCharbonnierat 84'minutes
- 9Cardona
Substitutes
- 12Charbonnier
- 13Magnetti
- 14Perraud
- 15Mounie
- 16Chardonnet
- 17M'Bock
- 18Hassen
- 19Faussurier
- 20de Souza Oliveira
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Rico
- 4KehrerSubstituted forPembeleat 45'minutes
- 5Danilo
- 2Diallo
- 3Bakker
- 11HerreraBooked at 69minsSubstituted forGueyeat 74'minutes
- 8ParedesBooked at 27mins
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forRafinhaat 74'minutes
- 9SarabiaSubstituted forDi Maríaat 66'minutes
- 7Mbappé
- 10Draxler
Substitutes
- 12Rafinha
- 13Kimpembe
- 14Di María
- 15Marquinhos
- 16Pembele
- 17Gueye
- 18Letellier
- 19Icardi
- 20Kurzawa
- Referee:
- Jerome Brisard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11