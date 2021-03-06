Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Jazz Richards was a member of Wales' Euro 2016 squad

Wales international Jazz Richards has signed for Cymru Premier club Haverfordwest County.

Richards, 29, was released by Cardiff City at the end of the 2019-20 season after four years with the Championship club.

The defender could make his County debut at Aberystwyth Town on Tuesday if the club receive FAW clearance.

"He is a true professional who has played at the highest level for club and country," chairman Rob Edwards said.

"His ability, experience and knowledge of the game will be a huge asset for the rest of the season and will no doubt raise the levels of those around him too."

Richards, a former Swansea City and Fulham player, has won 14 caps for Wales.