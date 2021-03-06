Neil Warnock could not hide his discontent after Swansea were awarded a penalty in stoppage time

Late goals, controversial goals and goals galore for teams who previously couldn't score are just some of the stories from the English Football League on Saturday.

Championship leaders Norwich City made it a magnificent seven wins in a row as their return to the Premier League edges closer, while the season's surprise package continued to, well... surprise.

Elsewhere form continued to evade another Championship club, while in League One the proverbial form book went out the window in one particular game.

Warnock laments 'personal' refereeing in Boro loss at Swansea

Middlesbrough players found themselves protesting a number of referee Gavin Ward's decisions

It is fair to say it was a display to remember as Swansea sealed a dramatic late winner from the penalty spot against Middlesbrough at Liberty Stadium.

Andre Ayew scored his second successive stoppage-time penalty as he repeated the feat three days after he netted from the spot against Stoke.

The latest came after Jake Bidwell was brought down by George Saville in the 96th minute and was the last act in a controversial match which saw Boro denied a leveller after the break when Yannick Bolasie was judged to have fouled Jay Fulton in the build-up to Marc Bola finding the net.

Warnock said pre-match that he was embarrassed by the decision to award the Swans' midweek penalty against Stoke and he was similarly unimpressed following Saturday's defeat.

"I've been to see him after the game because I had to ask what exactly his interpretation was. In fairness to him, he said he thought the defender had got the ball and was fouled by Yannick," Warnock told BBC Tees of referee Gavin Ward's decision to disallow Bola's goal.

"He said 'if I've made a mistake, I'll hold my hand up' so I'll get an apology next week which won't help one little bit because we won't get any points.

"It does feel almost personal at times but you have just got to get on with it and make sure you've got a team good enough to win without referees."

Tykes into sixth place after best-ever form

Daryl Dike has now scored three goals in four games for the Tykes

Barnsley are into the top six after recording their seventh successive win at home to Birmingham.

Yes, Barnsley. The same team who scored an injury-time winner on the final day of last season, and finished just one point above the drop zone.

Today's historic win is the first time Valerien Ismael's side have enjoyed such a brilliant run of form in English football's first or second tier.

Orlando City loanee Daryl Dike's 20-yard strike was the only goal of a rather lacklustre fixture, which saw the hosts secure their fifth clean sheet in eight outings.

The Tykes now sit in sixth place on 57 points, one point ahead of play-off chasers Bournemouth in what's shaping up to be a sensational U-turn from last season.

Cobblers find timely goal glut

Goals have been hard to come by for Northampton Town in League One this season, but the last week has seen them defy the form book to revive survival hopes.

Before their home match against promotion-chasing Portsmouth, they had scored just 26 times in 32 games this campaign.

Northampton Town were promoted to League One last season through the play-offs

But the floodgates seemed to open for Jon Brady's side on Saturday as they raced into a 4-0 lead after just 43 minutes.

Ellis Harrison did pull one back for Pompey from the penalty spot in the second half, but it certainly didn't take the gloss off the Cobblers' victory, their second in five days after beating Plymouth 2-0 on Tuesday.

After going four home league games without scoring, those successive wins have taken them out of the bottom four by two points.

It's also been a pretty eventful few days for Brady, who agreed on Thursday to take charge of the club for the remainder of the season having taken over as caretaker manager last month.

On the flipside, Portsmouth's fourth defeat in six games has left them 10 points adrift of the top two and clinging on to a play-off place.

Five in a row for injury-ravaged Robins

You'd be forgiven for thinking there's very little that links Liverpool and Bristol City, one with a whopping 19 English league titles to their name and the other without a single major trophy in the cabinet.

But, as it turns out, the two clubs have actually had a fair bit in common this season.

Both have been ravaged by injuries, both lost in the FA Cup fourth round and, this week, both suffered a fifth successive home defeat for the first time in their history.

Bristol City's 2-0 loss to Queens Park Rangers at Ashton Gate ensured an unhappy 500th game in management for 57-year-old Nigel Pearson, who described his side's performance as "passive".

Nigel Pearson was forced to make three substitutions before half-time

And, speaking of injuries, it wasn't a particularly happy afternoon on that front for the Robins either.

Having already hauled Tyreeq Bakinson off following QPR's second goal in the first half, Adam Nagy and Zak Vyner were forced off with head injuries in the 14 minutes that followed - meaning that before the game was even 37 minutes old Pearson had changed his entire midfield.

If Nagy and Vyner are unavailable for next Saturday's trip to Birmingham, the Robins could be without up to 17 first-team players. Reckon Pearson could still do a job at centre-half?

Hasselbaink's brilliant Brewers

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink embraces midfielder Michael Mancienne after their 2-1 win over Peterborough

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink could have been forgiven for thinking what had he let himself in for when he watched from the stands as his new charges were hammered 5-1 by Oxford on 2 January.

That result left the Brewers rock bottom of League One, eight points adrift of safety.

It's been a heck of a turnaround since then with the former Leeds, Chelsea and Middlesbrough striker overseeing seven wins from his nine games in charge, with the latest seeing them beat previous league leaders Peterborough 2-1 to move four points clear of the bottom four.

Indeed, since Hasselbaink took the reins at Pirelli Stadium for the second time the Staffordshire side have the best points-per-game in the third tier.

"At the moment every three points are important for us. Yes it was against top of the table but it is still three points," Hasselbaink told BBC Radio Derby.

"Hopefully it will give the boys a big boost to claim a win against a top team but on top of that you can't become complacent. There's still a lot of work to be done in front of us."