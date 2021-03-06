The win sees Portadown move up to 10th in the Irish Premiership

Portadown claimed the Mid-Ulster bragging rights with a thoroughly deserved 4-1 win over 10-man Glenavon.

Lee Bonis powered the Ports ahead before Lee McNulty was sent off for a deliberate handball on his own line.

Sam Warde finished the resulting penalty, with Ben Guy effectively sealing the win with a third goal early in the second half.

Glenavon pulled one back through Sean Ward, but Chris Lavery's late effort made sure of Portadown's win.

It is a first defeat in seven for the Lurgan Blues, who had not lost since falling to Larne on 2 February.

Portadown's win sees them leapfrog Carrick into tenth, but the position is not as significant as it would be in a normal season, with relegation not a factor in this campaign.

Matthew Tipton's side were by far the better team at Shamrock Park and after Ben Tilney and Stephen Murray went close, Bonis put his side in front with a towering back post header.

They doubled their lead before half-time when Warde calmly dispatched a penalty, which was awarded after McNulty used his hands to stop Murray's goal-bound effort on the line. It was a second red in quick succession for the defender, who was also sent off on 21 February against Carrick.

Glenavon were chasing the game and as they committed more men forward after the break, they only left bigger gaps at the back.

When Murray sent Bonis through one of those gaps, the striker kept his composure to square for Guy, who had the simple task of finishing into the empty net.

A brilliant strike from Ward, which rifled in off the crossbar from an acute angle, perhaps offered the slightest hint of late derby drama, but Portadown showed no signs of doubt as they soon re-established their three-goal cushion when Lavery drilled home a low near post finish.

Lavery was inches away from adding a fifth as his late deflected strike came back of the underside of the bar, but by then Portadown's win was already in the bag.