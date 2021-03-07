Wade played for Northern Ireland in their 6-0 defeat by England in February

Northern Ireland international Lauren Wade has hinted that she could be joining Glentoran.

The midfielder, without a club since leaving Glasgow City last year, revealed on Saturday that she has been training with the Women's Premiership team.

"Over the last number of weeks I have been training with Glentoran," she told Radio Ulster's Sportsound.

"Things have been going well there so you never know what can happen."

Glentoran clinched their first Women's Premiership title in six years in December.

Wade and her international team-mates are looking forward to their two-legged Euro 2022 play-off against Ukraine in April.

Kenny Shiels' side were drawn against the eastern Europeans on Friday and Wade said she is comfortable with Northern Ireland being the underdog for the tie.

"I can speak for us all and say that this is a dream come true to be in this position," she continued.

"It is all down to us for these next two games and we will do all we can to make sure we qualify for the European finals.

"Watching the draw and our names being pulled out was a surreal moment. We knew no matter who we got that it was going to be tough.

"We are under no illusions that we are again the underdogs but we were all delighted that we were in the draw and now we have four weeks to prepare for our two biggest games.

"We played Ukraine last year in Spain and know a little bit about them. They are going to be a great side, I'm sure they have changed from last year in the same way we have, so it is going to be an exciting time.

"Home or away, both games will be tough. It obviously would have bee nice to come home and play the home game in front of a big crowd but we understand that that cannot happen."