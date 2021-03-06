Lavery hit his 12th and 13th goals of the season to win the game

Two late goals from Shayne Lavery gave Linfield an important 2-0 victory over Cliftonville at Windsor Park.

The Blues responded to their midweek defeat by Glentoran with a dogged performance to maintain their two-point lead at the top of the table.

Linfield defender Mark Stafford produced a goal-saving block to deny Barry Coffey before Lavery's second came in injury time.

The Reds were toothless as their six-match unbeaten run came to an end.

After criticising his players for a second loss to Glentoran in a week on Tuesday, Blues boss David Healy made five changes to his starting line-up, with January signing Michael Newberry making his first start for the club.

His side had come close to scoring a few times before Lavery broke the deadlock on 73 minutes when he met an inviting Joel Cooper cross to head home from close range.

The visitors had created very few chances throughout the match but came desperately close to equalising three minutes from time.

Pail O'Neill broke into the box and squad the ball for substitute Coffey but, with the goal gaping, Stafford produced an outstanding block to keep his side ahead.

Joel Cooper provided a pinpoint cross for Lavery's opener

Lavery then ensured victory in injury time when home substitute Kirk Millar delivered a low cross and the Northern Ireland international opened his body to fire home a fine left-foot finish for his 13th goal of the season.

Lavery had been denied by a good save by visiting goalkeeper Aaron McCarey midway through the second half, with Joel Cooper also having been thwarted by McCarey with an earlier effort.

In a quiet start to the match, Linfield looked like they were trying to get on the front foot, but a few testing crosses into the box was all they could manage in the opening stages of the game.

The first effort on goal came on 26 minutes when a good surge from midfield by home captain Jamie Mulgrew saw the ball fall to Lavery, but his angled shot was straight at McCarey, who saved at his near post.

McCarey then produced a fantastic save three minutes later when a Stafford header from a Niall Quinn free-kick was heading for the bottom corner before the keeper tipped round the post at full stretch.

Mulgrew came desperately close to scoring 10 minutes before the break with a clever curler with the outside of his right foot, but it sailed just wide of the far post.

With Cliftonville showing very little attacking intent, Healy's men got the upper hand after the break to ensure they stay two points above second-placed Coleraine, who won away to Dungannon Swifts.

Linfield manager David Healy said: "We got the right outcome in the end and I thought we were the better team to be honest.

"It took us a little bit longer to get the goal than we would have hoped but credit to the players. It is easy for me as the manager and easy for everyone outside the club to be critical when results don't go to plan, but let's put it in perspective - we've played five games now in the space of nearly two weeks.

"Shayne gives you a lot of hard work and endeavour, and when he can add that little bit of quality, which he did today with the two goals, that is great."