Kenny Jackett's final game in charge of Portsmouth saw them lose to Salford City in the Papa John's Trophy final

Portsmouth have sacked manager Kenny Jackett after almost four years in charge of the League One club.

Jackett, 59, had been at Fratton Park since June 2017 and leaves with Pompey seventh in League One, 10 points off the top two and two points off the play-off places.

Portsmouth were defeated by League Two Salford City in the Papa John's Trophy Final on Saturday on penalties.

They have also won just one of their past seven league games.

"Portsmouth Football Club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Kenny for the work he has done during his near four-year spell at the club and we all wish him well for the future," chief executive Mark Catlin said in a statement on the club website.

"It has been an emotional past few weeks for everyone associated with Pompey and we now begin the process - which will be as short as possible - of appointing someone who we believe can give us the best chance of finishing inside the top six. These talks begin today."

Since replacing Paul Cook as Pompey manager the former Millwall, Wolves and Swansea boss had guided Portsmouth to eighth, fourth and fifth-placed finishes in his three seasons in charge - losing to Sunderland and Oxford United in the play-offs in the past two seasons.

A return to the Championship for the first time since relegation in 2012 was always the aim for Jackett, who led both the Swans and Wolves out of the third tier.

The former Wales international leaves having won 107 of his 211 games in charge of Pompey.