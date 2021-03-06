Roy Carroll was penalised for colliding with Curtis Allen as he punched the ball clear in the area

Coleraine keep the pressure on Irish Premiership leaders Linfield with a 3-2 win over 10-man Dungannon Swifts.

Jamie Glackin opened the scoring at Stangmore Park on 18 minutes but Rory Patterson equalised before half-time.

Ben Doherty netted from the spot after Roy Carroll was controversially penalised but Douglas Wilson levelled the game with a stunning free-kick.

Oisin Smyth was then sent-off for Dunagnnon before Doherty hit a superb winner from 25 yards on 76 minutes.

Oran Kearney's Coleraine made the breakthrough on 18 minutes when Allen took the ball off Smyth and found Glackin. The midfielder turned on the edge of the area and his strike deflected off Callum Byers and looped into the top corner.

Allen and Glackin linked-up well shortly after with some neat play on the edge of the area before the latter tapped home from close range. However Allen had strayed offside in the build-up and it was swiftly ruled out.

The visitors looked to be in control but switched off to allow Dungannon, who had new manager Dean Shiels watching from the stands against his brother-in-law's side, to equalise four minutes before the break. Smyth was afforded too much time on the right hand side of the area and his dinked cross was met by the unmarked Patterson, who couldn't miss from close range.

The game sparked into life five minutes into the second half when Carroll was penalised for punching the ball clear when challenging Allen. The experienced goalkeeper definitely got a touch on the ball but Keith Kennedy adjudged he fouled Allen in the process and pointed to the spot. Doherty stepped up and scored his third penalty in two games.

However the Swifts were level four minutes later when Wilson curled a superb 25-yard free-kick over the Coleraine wall and beyond Gareth Deane.

There was more drama to come when Smyth was given his marching orders by Kennedy on 62 minutes. The midfielder went in for an old-school 50-50 with Howard Beverland. The ball squirted away and the Dungannon man hacked down Evan Tweed as he went in for a second tackle.

Allen then had an effort ruled out for offside but the Bannsiders moved back ahead with 14 minutes remaining when Ben Doherty's superb effort from 25 yards left Carroll with no chance in the Swifts goal.

Coleraine somehow survived a last-minute goalmouth scramble which saw efforts from Shane McGinty and Michael Carvill blocked by a pile of white shirts.

The Bannsiders remain two points behind Linfield after the Blues defeated Cliftonville at Windsor Park.