Ryan Swan and Brandon Doyle netted as Warrenpoint beat Crusaders

Warrenpoint Town dealt a blow to Crusaders' Irish Premiership titles hopes with a shock 2-0 win at Seaview.

Two quickfire first-half goals gave Barry Gray's side a first ever league victory at the north Belfast venue.

Ryan Swan's spectacular volley and a Brandon Doyle goal helped end that barren run after three draws and 17 defeats in their last 20 visits.

Crusaders have lost four of their last five home games and are now nine points behind leaders Linfield.

The hosts carved out the first opening on 11 minutes when Chris Hegarty's cross-field ball found Jordan Forsythe on the right flank. He controlled the ball superbly before his cross found Declan Caddell unmarked in the centre but the midfielder seemed to be caught unaware and ball got away from him and ran through to goalkeeper Andy Coleman.

Crusaders came close to opening the scoring on 25 minutes when Paul Heatley's looping header looked to be going in but Coleman back-pedalled to touch the ball onto the crossbar before recovering quickly to block Heatley's follow-up effort as well.

The same two players were involved again two minutes later when the Warrenpoint keeper produced another great save to tip over an angled drive from the winger.

Those saves proved crucial as the visitors grabbed the lead on 29 minutes with virtually their first attack of the game. A Kealan Dillon corner from the right was flicked on and dropped to Swan, who lashed a rising volley into the roof of the net from 12 yards.

Remarkably, the visitors doubled their advantage six minutes later. Dillon was again involved as he threaded a through ball to Doyle and as Tuffey advanced to meet him, the striker neatly dinked the ball over the keeper.

Crusaders introduced Jordan Owens as a half-time substitute and the club's all-time leading goalscorer almost made an immediate impact within two minutes of the restart.

A Chris Hegarty header was well kept out by Coleman under the crossbar and the rebound fell to Owens whose goalbound header was hacked off the line by Swan.

Swan almost added a third for Warrenpoint on 52 minutes when he showed trickery to escape from Jarlath O'Rourke but his fiercely-struck shot was turned behind by Tuffey.

As Crusaders again threatened, Heatley once again saw a shot pushed wide by Coleman, who soon afterwards stuck out a leg to deflect a shot from substitute Jamie McGonigle.

Warrenpoint defended resolutely as they followed up their midweek win over Dungannon Swifts.

What they said

Barry Gray, Warrenpoint Town manager: "It's a massive win for us. We're delighted for the players first and foremost because they have put the work in on the pitch but the preparation that went into today's performance is also important so full credit to the staff for preparing the team in the fashion that they have.

"I believe today is the first time that we've beaten Crusaders so it's another milestone, if you want to call it that. We have said from the start of this season in particular that we had to have some level of patience.

"There are a huge amount of new players who we've brought together into a new league for a lot of the boys who have come from down south.

"Some weeks it has been very good and you think we've taken huge strides forward and obviously other weeks we've had to take a backward step but that's part and parcel of football.

"The key thing we see consistently, week in, week out, is that the team, the squad, the panel, even the management team, are growing together.

"It will take another wee bit of time - we're far from done at this stage - and it will take us the rest of this season to see the full quality of everyone involved."