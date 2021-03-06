Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers have "been to hell and back over the past 10 years", says manager Steven Gerrard, with the club one point from the Scottish Premiership title.

Following a 3-0 win over St Mirren the Ibrox side will be crowned champions for the first time since 2011 if Celtic drop points at Dundee United on Sunday.

Rangers were in the bottom tier in 2012 after financial collapse, and returned to the top flight five years ago.

"I'm lost for words in how I describe my team," Gerrard told Rangers TV.

"I don't think while I'm representing this club there will ever be a bigger three points.

"I've only been part of it for three [years], but I can certainly relate and I've got that feeling and that affection with the fans and I know what they have been through."

With the club's journey from the depths of Scottish football to top-flight glory on the brink of completion, thousands of Rangers fans broke Covid-19 lockdown rules by congregating outside the stadium prior to kick-off on Saturday in a pre-emptive title party.

The Scottish government condemned the scenes, but Gerrard sympathised with their excitement as a "monumental" achievement beckons.

After goals from Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hagi extended Rangers' 100% home record in an unbeaten league campaign, Gerrard's players ran to the gates in a corner of the stadium to celebrate with supporters who remained outside.

"I've got to get my words right here - we are still involved in a pandemic," Gerrard added. "It's important fans try to stay humble and safe.

"That's the priority - people's safety. But at the same time, if you've got anything inside you or any part of your heart can understand what the fans have been through, you can totally understand what's gone on outside this stadium."

Former Liverpool and England skipper Gerrard praised his side's handling of the occasion as he edged to within touching distance of his first trophy as a manager.

He plans to watch Celtic's game at Dundee United with his players at Rangers' training base. If Celtic win, Rangers can then secure the title - depriving their Old Firm rivals of a record 10th successive championship - in the derby at Celtic Park on 21 March.

"It's been an emotional day, obviously arriving here and seeing the scenes," Gerrard added. "It was an incredible feeling.

"I always said the first one would be the hardest and we're obviously millimetres away from achieving that.

"For me the priority is to really let this sink in, get it officially done and realise the monumental achievement that it is. But that's got to make you hungry for more."