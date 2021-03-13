National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
Venue: York Road

Maidenhead United v Chesterfield

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United24155443222150
2Hartlepool27146736251148
3Torquay25145646252147
4Stockport26127737221543
5Wrexham2712783627943
6Notts County23115729191038
7Eastleigh2510873326738
8Bromley2510784132937
9Halifax2510784132937
10Boreham Wood2791083127437
11Altrincham28107113235-337
12Chesterfield23113936251136
13Yeovil27105124042-235
14Aldershot24104103635134
15Maidenhead United239683435-133
16Dag & Red2696112634-833
17Solihull Moors2495102830-232
18Woking2486102827130
19Wealdstone2585123451-1729
20Weymouth2565142639-1323
21King's Lynn2465133150-1923
22Barnet2433181859-4112
23Dover1531111235-2310
View full National League table

