National League
StockportStockport County19:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Venue: Edgeley Park, England

Stockport County v Dagenham & Redbridge

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 3Jennings
  • 4Hogan
  • 18Croasdale
  • 8Rooney
  • 5Palmer
  • 17Southam-Hales
  • 30Cardwell
  • 31Newby
  • 32Rydel
  • 34Madden

Substitutes

  • 2Minihan
  • 9Bennett
  • 16Keane
  • 19Reid
  • 26Fitzsimons

Dag & Red

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 20Wright
  • 2Reynolds
  • 26Jones
  • 15Eleftheriou
  • 3Johnson
  • 23Khan
  • 12Robinson
  • 22da Silva Vilhete
  • 10Balanta
  • 9McCallum

Substitutes

  • 13Strizovic
  • 14Saunders
  • 17McQueen
  • 19Smith
  • 25Wilson
Referee:
Martin Woods

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay39238864352977
2Sutton United38229763323175
3Stockport382011764283671
4Hartlepool392010959392070
5Halifax391881360481262
6Wrexham3817101155361961
7Notts County371791152381460
8Chesterfield381851552401259
9Bromley381611115649759
10Eastleigh371511114136556
11Dag & Red38167154744355
12Maidenhead United361410125748952
13Boreham Wood381216104639752
14Solihull Moors36146164644248
15Aldershot37146174953-448
16Yeovil37146175260-848
17Altrincham38119184054-1442
18Weymouth37106214158-1736
19Wealdstone3896234492-4833
20Woking3888223659-2332
21King's Lynn3778224081-4129
22Barnet3766253182-5124
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

