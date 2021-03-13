Leyton Orient v Scunthorpe United

Offside, Leyton Orient. Sam Ling tries a through ball, but Tristan Abrahams is caught offside.
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient0ScunthorpeScunthorpe United0
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 4-3-1-2
Offside, Scunthorpe United. Jai Rowe tries a through ball, but Ryan Loft is caught offside.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cheltenham
|33
|17
|8
|8
|45
|31
|14
|59
|2
|Cambridge
|35
|17
|7
|11
|50
|32
|18
|58
|3
|Forest Green
|33
|16
|10
|7
|47
|35
|12
|58
|4
|Tranmere
|33
|17
|6
|10
|46
|38
|8
|57
|5
|Morecambe
|34
|16
|8
|10
|49
|46
|3
|56
|6
|Newport
|33
|15
|9
|9
|42
|33
|9
|54
|7
|Bolton
|34
|15
|9
|10
|44
|42
|2
|54
|8
|Exeter
|32
|14
|11
|7
|57
|37
|20
|53
|9
|Salford
|33
|13
|11
|9
|41
|27
|14
|50
|10
|Harrogate
|34
|14
|6
|14
|39
|38
|1
|48
|11
|Crawley
|32
|13
|8
|11
|43
|40
|3
|47
|12
|Bradford
|32
|13
|8
|11
|37
|35
|2
|47
|13
|Carlisle
|30
|13
|5
|12
|41
|36
|5
|44
|14
|Leyton Orient
|34
|12
|8
|14
|37
|38
|-1
|44
|15
|Stevenage
|35
|9
|15
|11
|28
|31
|-3
|42
|16
|Mansfield
|33
|9
|13
|11
|41
|44
|-3
|40
|17
|Oldham
|33
|11
|7
|15
|49
|56
|-7
|40
|18
|Scunthorpe
|33
|12
|4
|17
|33
|42
|-9
|40
|19
|Walsall
|33
|8
|14
|11
|36
|42
|-6
|38
|20
|Colchester
|33
|8
|12
|13
|33
|48
|-15
|36
|21
|Port Vale
|34
|9
|8
|17
|43
|49
|-6
|35
|22
|Barrow
|32
|8
|8
|16
|36
|41
|-5
|32
|23
|Southend
|34
|7
|8
|19
|21
|49
|-28
|29
|24
|Grimsby
|32
|6
|7
|19
|24
|52
|-28
|25
