League One
IpswichIpswich Town15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Plymouth Argyle

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull352051059293065
2Peterborough33195953312262
3Lincoln City33187852322061
4Sunderland331612551262560
5Doncaster311741051391255
6Portsmouth331571149361352
7Ipswich32156113733451
8Charlton34149114845351
9Oxford Utd32148104637950
10Accrington32148104438650
11Blackpool30146103628848
12Crewe34139124343048
13Gillingham34145154546-147
14Fleetwood341210123930946
15Plymouth34129134455-1145
16MK Dons34119144748-142
17Shrewsbury311011103536-141
18Burton32107154056-1637
19Bristol Rovers3396183453-1933
20Wigan3496193760-2333
21Northampton3488183152-2132
22Swindon3494214062-2231
23Wimbledon3279163256-2430
24Rochdale34610184163-2228
