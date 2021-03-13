Swindon Town v Gillingham

Anthony Grant (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Swindon
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Trueman
- 2Caddis
- 4Conroy
- 33Broadbent
- 26Thompson
- 42Grant
- 19Lyden
- 11Garrick
- 10Twine
- 20Grant
- 8Pitman
Substitutes
- 9Smith
- 14Iandolo
- 16Odimayo
- 18Payne
- 21Curran
- 22Missilou
- 29Matthews
Gillingham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bonham
- 2Jackson
- 25Cundy
- 5Tucker
- 3Ogilvie
- 8Dempsey
- 4O'Keefe
- 10Graham
- 11Lee
- 21O'Connor
- 19Oliver
Substitutes
- 7Willock
- 12Bastien
- 14McKenzie
- 15Akinde
- 16MacDonald
- 17Johnson
- 23Woods
- Referee:
- James Bell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Jordan Graham (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Graham (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Olly Lee.
Jordan Lyden (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Thomas O'Connor (Gillingham).
Attempt missed. Scott Twine (Swindon Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Hand ball by Thomas O'Connor (Gillingham).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.