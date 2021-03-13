Cardiff City v Watford

CardiffCardiff City15:00WatfordWatford
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|35
|23
|7
|5
|51
|25
|26
|76
|2
|Swansea
|35
|20
|9
|6
|45
|25
|20
|69
|3
|Brentford
|35
|19
|9
|7
|62
|36
|26
|66
|4
|Watford
|35
|19
|9
|7
|46
|24
|22
|66
|5
|Reading
|35
|18
|6
|11
|49
|37
|12
|60
|6
|Barnsley
|35
|17
|7
|11
|42
|37
|5
|58
|7
|Bournemouth
|35
|15
|11
|9
|50
|34
|16
|56
|8
|Cardiff
|35
|15
|9
|11
|53
|35
|18
|54
|9
|Middlesbrough
|35
|14
|8
|13
|41
|38
|3
|50
|10
|Stoke
|35
|12
|12
|11
|41
|39
|2
|48
|11
|Millwall
|35
|10
|16
|9
|34
|33
|1
|46
|12
|QPR
|34
|12
|10
|12
|35
|39
|-4
|46
|13
|Bristol City
|35
|14
|3
|18
|36
|48
|-12
|45
|14
|Blackburn
|36
|12
|8
|16
|49
|41
|8
|44
|15
|Preston
|35
|13
|5
|17
|39
|45
|-6
|44
|16
|Luton
|35
|12
|8
|15
|28
|41
|-13
|44
|17
|Nottm Forest
|35
|10
|10
|15
|28
|34
|-6
|40
|18
|Derby
|35
|10
|9
|16
|25
|38
|-13
|39
|19
|Huddersfield
|35
|10
|8
|17
|39
|51
|-12
|38
|20
|Coventry
|35
|9
|11
|15
|32
|46
|-14
|38
|21
|Birmingham
|35
|8
|11
|16
|26
|43
|-17
|35
|22
|Rotherham
|32
|9
|5
|18
|35
|43
|-8
|32
|23
|Sheff Wed
|34
|9
|7
|18
|24
|43
|-19
|28
|24
|Wycombe
|35
|5
|8
|22
|23
|58
|-35
|23
