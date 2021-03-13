Championship
LutonLuton Town0SwanseaSwansea City1

Luton Town v Swansea City

Luton Town v Swansea City

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Sluga
  • 6Pearson
  • 24Naismith
  • 3PottsSubstituted forCranieat 45+2'minutes
  • 26Bree
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 4Tunnicliffe
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 18Clark
  • 7Cornick
  • 29Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 2Cranie
  • 8Berry
  • 16Rea
  • 19Collins
  • 25LuaLua
  • 27Nombe
  • 28Morrell
  • 39Ince

Swansea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Woodman
  • 26NaughtonBooked at 28mins
  • 2Bennett
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 23Roberts
  • 7Smith
  • 8Grimes
  • 3Manning
  • 14Hourihane
  • 21Dhanda
  • 10A Ayew

Substitutes

  • 6Fulton
  • 9Lowe
  • 15Routledge
  • 17Whittaker
  • 18Hamer
  • 24Bidwell
  • 34Freeman
  • 36Cooper
  • 44Cabango
Referee:
Darren Bond

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamSwansea
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Luton Town. Jordan Clark tries a through ball, but Harry Cornick is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Luton Town).

  3. Post update

    Korey Smith (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Martin Cranie replaces Dan Potts because of an injury.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Conor Hourihane (Swansea City).

  6. Post update

    Dan Potts (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by André Ayew (Swansea City).

  8. Post update

    Kal Naismith (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Matty Pearson.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Korey Smith.

  12. Booking

    Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Naughton (Swansea City).

  14. Post update

    Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by James Bree.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt Grimes (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by André Ayew.

  17. Post update

    Foul by André Ayew (Swansea City).

  18. Post update

    Kal Naismith (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Dan Potts (Luton Town).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich35237551252676
2Swansea35209645252069
3Brentford35199762362666
4Watford35199746242266
5Reading351861149371260
6Barnsley35177114237558
7Bournemouth351511950341656
8Cardiff351591153351854
9Middlesbrough35148134138350
10Stoke351212114139248
11Millwall35101693433146
12QPR341210123539-446
13Bristol City35143183648-1245
14Blackburn36128164941844
15Preston35135173945-644
16Luton35128152841-1344
17Nottm Forest351010152834-640
18Derby35109162538-1339
19Huddersfield35108173951-1238
20Coventry35911153246-1438
21Birmingham35811162643-1735
22Rotherham3295183543-832
23Sheff Wed3497182443-1928
24Wycombe3558222358-3523
View full Championship table

