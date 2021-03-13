Luton Town v Swansea City

Offside, Luton Town. Jordan Clark tries a through ball, but Harry Cornick is caught offside.
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 3-5-2
- 12Sluga
- 6Pearson
- 24Naismith
- 3PottsSubstituted forCranieat 45+2'minutes
- 26Bree
- 17Mpanzu
- 4Tunnicliffe
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 18Clark
- 7Cornick
- 29Adebayo
Substitutes
- 1Shea
- 2Cranie
- 8Berry
- 16Rea
- 19Collins
- 25LuaLua
- 27Nombe
- 28Morrell
- 39Ince
Swansea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Woodman
- 26NaughtonBooked at 28mins
- 2Bennett
- 22Latibeaudiere
- 23Roberts
- 7Smith
- 8Grimes
- 3Manning
- 14Hourihane
- 21Dhanda
- 10A Ayew
Substitutes
- 6Fulton
- 9Lowe
- 15Routledge
- 17Whittaker
- 18Hamer
- 24Bidwell
- 34Freeman
- 36Cooper
- 44Cabango
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Luton Town).
Korey Smith (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Martin Cranie replaces Dan Potts because of an injury.
Foul by Conor Hourihane (Swansea City).
Dan Potts (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by André Ayew (Swansea City).
Kal Naismith (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Matty Pearson.
Attempt missed. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with a cross.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Korey Smith.
Booking
Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kyle Naughton (Swansea City).
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by James Bree.
Attempt blocked. Matt Grimes (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by André Ayew.
Foul by André Ayew (Swansea City).
Kal Naismith (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dan Potts (Luton Town).
