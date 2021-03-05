Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Mick McCarthy began his managerial career with Millwall in 1992

Mick McCarthy has his sights set on the Premier League after signing a two-year contract extension at Cardiff City.

McCarthy has revived Cardiff's 2020-21 play-off hopes thanks to a sparkling start to life as Bluebirds boss.

Whether it comes this season or further down the line, the former Republic of Ireland manager's target is the top flight.

"It doesn't matter what team, what players you have got," said Cardiff boss McCarthy.

"If you turn up, I think you should aim for promotion and then you see where you end up. That's always the aim."

McCarthy was named Cardiff boss on a deal until the end of the season following the sacking of Neil Harris.

But the 62-year-old was this week handed a contract running until 2023.

"I am absolutely delighted," McCarthy added.

Cardiff tried to sign Sanogo - McCarthy

"Me and TC (assistant Terry Connor) couldn't have had a better audition could we? If that didn't pass us, there would be something wrong.

"But yeah, really thrilled. Really thrilled that (owner) Vincent (Tan) has entrusted the manager's job with me and TC as my assistant because I have had real good support from them - from Vincent, from (chairman) Mehmet (Dalman), from (chief executive) Ken (Choo).

"They have always been very supportive and they have rewarded us with a contract."

Cardiff's goalless draw with Huddersfield on Friday night was McCarthy's 1,000th game as a manager.

He has twice won promotion to the Premier League, with Sunderland and Wolves, and now hopes to lead Cardiff back to the top flight following their relegation in 2019.

"I am excited about the job," he said. "I was excited about coming down on a three- or four-month contract.

"Now it's even better. We have got a chance to start planning - what players will be here, who is out of contract, who is out on loan, can we start planning and looking to sign some players of our own? Just getting our teeth into the job, it will be great."

Cardiff lost Joel Bagan to dislocated shoulder at Huddersfield, just days after fellow left-sided defender Joe Bennett was ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

McCarthy will assess the free-agent market to see if any players are available who could help his squad.

Perry Ng missed the Huddersfield game with injury, but should be back in action next week.