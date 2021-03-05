Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ballinamallard reached the 2019 Irish Cup final

Championship club Ballinamallard United intend to play in this season's Irish Cup on the condition that their players are given time to train and prepare before any competitive matches.

The 2019 finalists have also called on the Irish FA to consider pre-match Covid-19 testing and financial support for clubs if games cannot be played in front of fans.

The Mallards have not played a competitive fixtures since last March, with the 2020-21 Championship season cancelled.

The entire Irish Cup is set to be started and played to a conclusion in May.

Institute, H&W Welders, Queen's University and Newry City have all withdrawn from the competition citing a lack of competitive action and elite status, which was only granted to the 12 Irish Premiership clubs.

The IFA will monitor the situation, but for now the teams drawn against those pulling out - PSNI, St James Swifts, Bangor and Larne - will receive a bye into the next round.

Ballinamallard are set to face Dergview in the round of 32.

"It is the intention of Balinamallard United FC to participate in this season's Irish Cup and a rationalised cup, provided there is a reasonable timescale to facilitate our players with a sufficient level of training and match preparation prior to any competitive games," said the club.

"We would want consideration to be given by the IFA to the provision of pre-match Covid testing for the players and management staff, and financial support of no spectators are permitted to attend games."

Competitive outdoor sport can resume in phase two of the NI Executive's pathway out of lockdown restrictions, but spectators will not be allowed to return to matches even in a limited capacity until phase four.