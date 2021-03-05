Scotland is still "absolutely intent" on hosting matches at Euro 2020 this summer, says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Glasgow is one of 12 host cities for the delayed championships, but a failure to indicate to Uefa that supporters will be allowed to attend has put that at risk.

Nations have until 7 April to formally tell Uefa whether they can host fans.

"Nobody wants Scotland to lose the Euros," Sturgeon said.

"And I don't think we should be in the position right now of thinking that's the case.

"All countries are grappling with this, not just Scotland. We are standing here on 5 March, and while we are really hopeful and you are getting signs of a lot of optimism from us today, looking too far ahead is just difficult to do."

Scotland's men will this summer play at their first major tournament for 23 years in the Euro finals, which were postponed by 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With two of Scotland's three group matches scheduled to take place at Hampden, starting with the Czech Republic on 14 June, the first minister said that means the government is "particularly keen" to host games.

While other host countries are also yet to formally say whether they will allow fans, some have given an indication of their intention to do so.

"While nothing in a global pandemic can be certain when you are looking far into the future, I very much want and hope over the next few weeks [we] get a greater degree of confidence in saying we expect to be one of the many Tartan Army fans cheering on Scotland at Hampden later in the year," added Sturgeon.