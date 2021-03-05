Salford City fined £1500 by FA for players' conduct v Morecambe
Salford City have accepted a £1500 fine from the Football Association.
The League Two side admitted a charge of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the 97th minute of their 2-1 defeat by Morecambe last month.
The incident occurred after the Ammies, who had conceded twice in injury-time, thought they had scored an equaliser only for the referee to rule it out for a foul in the build-up.
Salford are seventh in the fourth tier.