Osasuna 0-2 Barcelona: Barca move to within two points of top

Ilaix Moriba celebrates his goal with Lionel Messi
Ilaix Moriba became the fifth youngest goalscorer for Barcelona in La Liga

Eighteen-year-old Ilaix Moriba scored his first goal for Barcelona to help them overcome Osasuna and move back to within two points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

Lionel Messi set Jordi Alba up for the opener, while Barca's Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved well from Kike Barja and Ruben Garcia before the break.

Moriba ensured victory with an excellent finish from outside the area.

Barcelona's crucial presidential election takes place on Sunday.

Barca, a club grappling with financial problems while also attempting to keep six-time Ballon d'Or award winner Messi, will elect a new president on Sunday from three candidates - Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa.

Victory was Barcelona's second since the club's Nou Camp offices were raided on Monday and former president Josep Maria Bartomeu was arrested in a probe related to allegations of improper management and business corruption.

Osasuna, a side 11 places adrift of Barca, were first to threaten, with Ter Stegen at full stretch to push Barja's effort wide.

A brilliantly threaded pass from Messi and fierce finish from Alba into the roof of the net put Barca ahead, but it was Ter Stegen who ensured they maintained that lead after foiling Garcia.

Osasuna worked hard to limit Barca after the break, but they failed to find an equaliser before substitute Moriba opened his Barca account with a fine curled finish.

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, who were 10 points clear of Barca at the end of January, host third-placed city rivals Real Madrid on Sunday.

Line-ups

Osasuna

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Herrera
  • 2Vidal Miralles
  • 23Hernández
  • 5García
  • 39Sánchez
  • 10TorresSubstituted forGallego Puigsechat 84'minutes
  • 24TorróSubstituted forSanjurjoat 84'minutes
  • 27Moncayola
  • 14GarcíaSubstituted forLópezat 70'minutes
  • 16CalleriSubstituted forBudimirat 71'minutes
  • 11Barja AlfonsoSubstituted forRodríguez Menéndezat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Álvaro Armado
  • 4García
  • 6Sanjurjo
  • 7Rodríguez Menéndez
  • 8Brasanac
  • 15Ramalho
  • 17Budimir
  • 19Gallego Puigsech
  • 20López
  • 25Pérez
  • 28Martínez
  • 36Martínez

Barcelona

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 28Mingueza
  • 15Lenglet
  • 23UmtitiBooked at 26minsSubstituted forDembéléat 45'minutes
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forKourouma Kouroumaat 67'minutes
  • 2Dest
  • 21de Jong
  • 16GonzálezSubstituted forPuigat 87'minutes
  • 18AlbaSubstituted forFirpoat 87'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 10Messi
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Pjanic
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 11Dembélé
  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña
  • 27Kourouma Kourouma
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamOsasunaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home10
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Osasuna 0, Barcelona 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Osasuna 0, Barcelona 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. David García (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jony with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adrián López (Osasuna) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Enric Gallego.

  5. Booking

    Junior Firpo (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Junior Firpo (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Ante Budimir (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Junior Firpo replaces Jordi Alba because of an injury.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Riqui Puig replaces Pedri.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ante Budimir (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manu Sánchez with a cross.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Oier Sanjurjo replaces Lucas Torró.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Enric Gallego replaces Roberto Torres.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Osasuna 0, Barcelona 2. Ilaix Moriba (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  17. Post update

    Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jon Moncayola (Osasuna).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona).

  20. Post update

    Roberto Torres (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid24184247163158
2Barcelona26175457223556
3Real Madrid25165443202353
4Sevilla25153735201548
5Real Sociedad25119542212142
6Real Betis25123103338-539
7Villarreal2681353429537
8Granada2596103142-1133
9Levante2571173534132
10Ath Bilbao2486103428630
11Valencia2679103236-430
12Celta Vigo257993037-730
13Osasuna2677122335-1228
14Cádiz2677122241-1928
15Getafe2676132132-1127
16Real Valladolid26510112537-1225
17Elche2559112337-1424
18Eibar26410122029-922
19Alavés2557132039-1922
20Huesca25311112236-1420
View full Spanish La Liga table

