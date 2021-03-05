Last updated on .From the section European Football

'The best manager in the world?' Why Simeone and Atletico are the perfect fit

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid Date: 7 March Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier is set to make a return from a 10-week ban in the highly anticipated Madrid derby.

The England right-back was suspended in December and fined £70,000 after a Football Association panel found he broke betting rules.

He is available for Sunday's game as leaders Atletico look to pull eight points clear of neighbours Real Madrid.

"We want to show why we're top of the league," Atletico striker Luis Suarez told La Liga TV.

A first league title for seven years?

Atletico can take a huge step towards securing a first La Liga title since 2014 by beating third-placed Real.

However, Diego Simeone's side have not beaten Real in the league for five years and have won just two of their last six matches in all competitions.

The did return to winning ways last Sunday with a 2-0 win away to Villarreal.

Atletico have struggled to find a replacement for Trippier's creativity during his absence.

He has made 39 appearances in Spain's top flight since joining from Tottenham for £20m in July 2019.

Meanwhile, Suarez has also made a significant impact since leaving Barcelona last September.

The former Liverpool forward, 34, has netted 16 of his side's 47 league goals, twice as many as Atletico's second leading scorer Marcos Llorente.

Will Benzema be fit?

Real Madrid finished with 17 more points than Atletico on their way to winning La Liga last season.

But Zinedine Zidane's side have struggled for consistency in 2020-21, losing four times - one more than the whole of last season.

They arrive at the derby unbeaten in six games although it required an 89th minute equaliser by Vinicius Junior to rescue a point against Real Sociedad on Monday.

Real have an attacking problem to solve, unless Karim Benzema can spring a surprise by recovering from injury in time to feature.

"Karim can be with us and the idea is that he will be but he hasn't trained yet," Zidane said on Monday.

