Conor Shaughnessy (second right) reacts after being sent off by referee James Bell

Rochdale have won their appeal against the red card shown to midfielder Conor Shaughnessy in the defeat by Hull City.

Shaughnessy was sent off in the 78th minute on Tuesday for a challenge on Tigers defender Reece Burke.

Dale's appeal against the decision as a wrongful dismissal was upheld by an independent regulatory commission.

The 24-year-old would have had to serve a three-match ban but is now available for Saturday's game against promotion-hopefuls Sunderland.