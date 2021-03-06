Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glenavon's Conor McCloskey has been named February's Player of the Month by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

The midfielder, 29, scored four goals as the Lurgan Blues took 13 points from six matches.

His goal tally included a superb last-minute strike to help Glenavon beat Crusaders at Seaview.

McCloskey triumphed ahead of Glentoran's Luke McCullough and Coleraine's Lyndon Kane.

"It was a great month for me as I scored four goals and provided a few assists, but more importantly it was a good month for the team. To take 13 points from six games is a great achievement when you are playing twice a week," said the former Carrick Rangers and Ballymena United man.

"I think we've been quite unlucky at times this season. In February, it felt like we finally got the results our form deserved."