Derby's Colin Kazim-Richards preferred a raised fist to a bended knee before the game with Wycombe in February

Derby County have become the latest Championship side to stop taking a knee before matches.

The move comes a week on from Rams striker Colin Kazim-Richards receiving racist social media abuse, which is still under police investigation.

A Derby statement said the club's "first-team players and senior staff" had reached the decision "unanimously".

"This decision has been made because the symbolic gesture of taking a knee is not enough," added the statement. external-link

"More needs to be done and we are committed to playing an important role in this."

The gesture, which was adopted across the Premier League and English Football League last June, was inspired by NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who decided on the silent protest against racial oppression by kneeling during the US national anthem.

However, several Championship clubs - including Brentford, Bournemouth and Queens Park Rangers - have since opted to stop taking a knee, with QPR director of football Les Ferdinand saying last September that its impact had been "diluted".

"Derby County is proud to continue its work with many fantastic organisations and individuals, both nationally and in the local community, to strive for equality and diversity in not just football but society," continued Derby's statement.

"We will support the fight against all forms of discrimination by delivering the unified message of standing together as one."

Derby's new policy will come into effect for the first time for the away game against Coventry at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium, although the Sky Blues have confirmed they will continue to take a knee.