Ollie Clarke: Mansfield Town captain has three-game ban overturned
Last updated on .From the section Mansfield
Mansfield Town's Ollie Clarke is free to face Barrow in Saturday's League Two game after a successful appeal against his red card against Bradford City.
The midfielder was given a three-match ban for his injury-time dismissal for elbowing Connor Wood in the 1-0 loss to the Bantams on Tuesday, 2 March.
But the club's appeal for wrongful dismissal was upheld.
The 28-year-old Stags skipper has played 25 times in all competitions this season, scoring three goals.