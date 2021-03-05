Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Ollie Clarke has been sent off three times in 294 career games, all while playing for previous club Bristol Rovers

Mansfield Town's Ollie Clarke is free to face Barrow in Saturday's League Two game after a successful appeal against his red card against Bradford City.

The midfielder was given a three-match ban for his injury-time dismissal for elbowing Connor Wood in the 1-0 loss to the Bantams on Tuesday, 2 March.

But the club's appeal for wrongful dismissal was upheld.

The 28-year-old Stags skipper has played 25 times in all competitions this season, scoring three goals.