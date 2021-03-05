Derrick Williams: Blackburn Rovers defender joins MLS side LA Galaxy
Last updated on .From the section Blackburn
Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams has joined Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy after having his contract cancelled by mutual consent.
The 28-year-old has only played 11 games this season because of injury, but had been a regular since moving from Bristol City in August 2016.
He made a total of 152 appearances for the club, scoring six goals.
The Republic of Ireland international will join Galaxy in time for the 2021-22 season, which starts in April.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.