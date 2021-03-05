Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Derrick Williams was a key part of the Blackburn side that won promotion from League One in 2017-18, starting 45 of 46 league games

Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams has joined Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy after having his contract cancelled by mutual consent.

The 28-year-old has only played 11 games this season because of injury, but had been a regular since moving from Bristol City in August 2016.

He made a total of 152 appearances for the club, scoring six goals.

The Republic of Ireland international will join Galaxy in time for the 2021-22 season, which starts in April.

