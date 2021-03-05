Michael Smith: Rotherham United overturn red card and suspension

Michael Smith in action for Rotherham United
Rotherham striker Michael Smith was sent off by referee Darren Bond after tangling with Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Julian Borner

Rotherham United have successfully appealed against the red card issued to Michael Smith in Wednesday's victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

The 29-year-old striker was dismissed for violent conduct in the 66th minute of the game, which the Millers won 2-1.

As a result, his three-match suspension has been overturned by an independent regulatory commission.

Smith is now free to feature in the Championship meetings with Brentford, Luton Town and Coventry City.

