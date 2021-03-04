Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Edouard, Leicester, Rangers, Euro 2020, Hibs
Leicester City believe they have won the race to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard for a fee of around £15m (Daily Mail).
Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes believes a repeat of the 2019 summit between referees and managers would help clear the air after a number of red cards issued on the touchline this season (Daily Record).
Police Scotland are preparing for fans to gather outside Ibrox this weekend, if Rangers do clinch the title (Scottish Sun).
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says January signing Scott Wright has bulked up by four kilogrammes since joining the club (Scottish Sun).
First minister Nicola Sturgeon is being urged to allow some fans back for Euro 2020 in June, in order to preserve Glasgow's status as a host city (Scottish Sun).
Jermain Defoe does not want to retire at the end of the season, even if Rangers do not offer him a new contract (Football Insider).
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says he has been in discussions with owner Ron Gordon about bolstering his squad for next season (Edinburgh Evening News).