League Two
WalsallWalsall19:00BarrowBarrow
Venue: Banks's Stadium, England

Walsall v Barrow

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Roberts
  • 24White
  • 6Scarr
  • 4Sadler
  • 3Melbourne
  • 20Perry
  • 12Bates
  • 8Kinsella
  • 27Wright
  • 10Gordon
  • 23Osadebe

Substitutes

  • 2Norman
  • 7Sinclair
  • 9Lavery
  • 11Osei Yaw
  • 13Rose
  • 15McDonald
  • 29Reid

Barrow

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Dixon
  • 14Jones
  • 22Davies
  • 24Ntlhe
  • 27Barry
  • 36Devitt
  • 4Taylor
  • 28Taylor
  • 3Brough
  • 9Quigley
  • 33James

Substitutes

  • 11Kay
  • 12Lillis
  • 26Sea
  • 29Eardley
  • 31Thomas
  • 42Banks
Referee:
Carl Brook

Match report to follow.

Friday 12th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham33178845311459
2Cambridge351771150321858
3Forest Green331610747351258
4Tranmere33176104638857
5Morecambe34168104946356
6Newport3315994233954
7Bolton34159104442254
8Exeter321411757372053
9Salford331311941271450
10Harrogate34146143938148
11Crawley32138114340347
12Bradford32138113735247
13Carlisle30135124136544
14Leyton Orient33127143738-143
15Stevenage35915112831-342
16Mansfield33913114144-340
17Oldham33117154956-740
18Scunthorpe32123173342-939
19Walsall32814103641-538
20Colchester33812133348-1536
21Port Vale3498174349-635
22Barrow3178163541-629
23Southend3478192149-2829
24Grimsby3267192452-2825
View full League Two table

