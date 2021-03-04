Parma v Inter Milan

Match ends, Parma 1, Inter Milan 2.
Line-ups
Parma
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Sepe
- 24Osorio
- 13Bani
- 30ValentiSubstituted forBusiat 66'minutes
- 7GaglioloSubstituted forPezzellaat 66'minutes
- 23Azevedo JúniorSubstituted forPellèat 85'minutes
- 15Brugman
- 14Kurtic
- 33KuckaSubstituted forIngleseat 66'minutes
- 10Karamoh
- 98ManSubstituted forMihailaat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Iacoponi
- 3Pezzella
- 8Grassi
- 9Pellè
- 18Cyprien
- 19Sohm
- 22Bruno Alves
- 28Mihaila
- 32Brunetta
- 34Colombi
- 42Busi
- 45Inglese
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 2Hakimi
- 23Barella
- 77Brozovic
- 24EriksenSubstituted forVidalat 67'minutes
- 14PerisicSubstituted forDarmianat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Lukaku
- 7SánchezSubstituted forMartínezat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 8Vecino
- 10Martínez
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 15Young
- 22Vidal
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 97Radu
- 99Pinamonti
- Referee:
- Fabrizio Pasqua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Parma 1, Inter Milan 2.
Corner, Parma. Conceded by Lautaro Martínez.
Booking
Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Maxime Busi (Parma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan).
Offside, Parma. Luigi Sepe tries a through ball, but Graziano Pellè is caught offside.
Foul by Mattia Bani (Parma).
Post update
Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.
Substitution
Substitution, Parma. Graziano Pellè replaces Hernani.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Darmian replaces Ivan Perisic.
Foul by Yann Karamoh (Parma).
Post update
Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Yordan Osorio (Parma) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mattia Bani with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Hernani (Parma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Yann Karamoh (Parma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Jasmin Kurtic (Parma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).