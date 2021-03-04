Italian Serie A
ParmaParma1Inter MilanInter Milan2

Parma v Inter Milan

Line-ups

Parma

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Sepe
  • 24Osorio
  • 13Bani
  • 30ValentiSubstituted forBusiat 66'minutes
  • 7GaglioloSubstituted forPezzellaat 66'minutes
  • 23Azevedo JúniorSubstituted forPellèat 85'minutes
  • 15Brugman
  • 14Kurtic
  • 33KuckaSubstituted forIngleseat 66'minutes
  • 10Karamoh
  • 98ManSubstituted forMihailaat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Iacoponi
  • 3Pezzella
  • 8Grassi
  • 9Pellè
  • 18Cyprien
  • 19Sohm
  • 22Bruno Alves
  • 28Mihaila
  • 32Brunetta
  • 34Colombi
  • 42Busi
  • 45Inglese

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2Hakimi
  • 23Barella
  • 77Brozovic
  • 24EriksenSubstituted forVidalat 67'minutes
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forDarmianat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Lukaku
  • 7SánchezSubstituted forMartínezat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 8Vecino
  • 10Martínez
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 15Young
  • 22Vidal
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 97Radu
  • 99Pinamonti
Referee:
Fabrizio Pasqua

Match Stats

Home TeamParmaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Parma 1, Inter Milan 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Parma 1, Inter Milan 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Parma. Conceded by Lautaro Martínez.

  4. Booking

    Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Maxime Busi (Parma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan).

  7. Post update

    Offside, Parma. Luigi Sepe tries a through ball, but Graziano Pellè is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mattia Bani (Parma).

  9. Post update

    Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Parma. Graziano Pellè replaces Hernani.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Darmian replaces Ivan Perisic.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Yann Karamoh (Parma).

  14. Post update

    Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yordan Osorio (Parma) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mattia Bani with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hernani (Parma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Yann Karamoh (Parma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

  19. Post update

    Jasmin Kurtic (Parma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

Thursday 4th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan25185262253759
2AC Milan25165448301853
3Juventus24147348202849
4Atalanta25147460322849
5Roma25145650381247
6Napoli24142852282444
7Lazio2413473832643
8Hellas Verona2510873427738
9Sassuolo249964037336
10Sampdoria2594123437-331
11Udinese2578102734-729
12Bologna2577113238-628
13Genoa2569102737-1027
14Fiorentina2567122638-1225
15Spezia2567123246-1425
16Benevento2567122547-2225
17Cagliari2556142741-1421
18Torino2331193341-820
19Parma2529142049-2915
20Crotone2533192462-3812
View full Italian Serie A table

