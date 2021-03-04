Last updated on .From the section Irish

Trai Hume and Jeff Hughes battle for possession during Ballymena's 1-0 win over Larne at Inver Park on 2 January

Irish Premiership: Ballymena United v Larne Date: Saturday, 6 March Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Venue: Ballymena Showgrounds Coverage: Live video stream on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch says his side need to rebuild their confidence after seeing their title hopes hindered by winning two of their last 11 games.

Lynch's charges looked to be involved in a two-way fight with Linfield for the league crown earlier in the campaign but their challenge has faded.

They still lie fourth however, six points behind the pacesetting Blues.

"We have to take one game at a time, give 100% and slowly but surely turn this around," said Lynch.

The Inver Park side have won just two of those 11 Premiership encounters they have contested since the turn of the year and have lost their last three in a row.

Defeats by Cliftonville and Linfield were followed by a 3-0 reverse at the hands of Crusaders on Tuesday, an outcome influenced by the dismissal of influential midfielder Fuad Sule in the first half.

"Once we didn't get the results we'd have wanted we lost a little bit of confidence and we have not been playing the football that we were playing before," reflected the Larne boss.

The east Antrim outfit travel to the Showgrounds to face Ballymena United on Saturday as they attempt to avenge a 1-0 defeat by the Sky Blues on 2 January and get their season back on track.

"We need to build up our confidence again," he added ahead of Saturday's 17:30 GMT match, which will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

"Ballymena are getting a little bit of form back again with a win and a draw in their last two games - they're a good side and we know it'll be a difficult game.".

Watch: Glentoran beat Linfield to blow open title race & five other games

United manager Jeffrey is looking forward to the challenge of facing their near neighbours from across Shane's Hill.

"Tiernan Lynch has done a phenomenal job - they are on a journey and have made exceptional progress playing some excellent football," said Jeffrey.

"After having a difficult time against Crusaders they will come to us really determined, wanting to make sure they get themselves back on track.

"For us we'll see where our best takes us in another tough game."

The pick of Saturday's 15:00 GMT kick-offs sees Linfield begin a run of four consecutive home league fixtures against Cliftonville at Windsor Park.

Dean Shiels begins his reign as Dungannon Swifts manager with a home match against Coleraine, managed by his brother-in-law Oran Kearney.

Portadown entertain Glenavon in a mid-Ulster derby at Shamrock Park and Crusaders are at home to Warrenpoint Town.