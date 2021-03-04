Last updated on .From the section Irish

Hamilton took over as player-manager at Glenavon in 2011

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has signed a three-year extension to his contract at the club.

The former Northern Ireland international's new deal with the Lurgan Blues will run until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Hamilton took over at Mourneview Park as player-manager in December 2011 and has won two Irish Cups during his tenure.

He praised chairman Adrian Teer for the support he has shown him.

"The one thing that I've had from the club is the massive support of the chairman and the board," Hamilton told the Glenavon website.

"They've always backed me and left me to my own devices whenever I've gone to sign a player. That's all I can ever ask of them.

"Everybody, right down to the academy, has bought in to what we have tried to do. That has been a big part of our success, particularly when you look at the players we have brought through."

Glenavon are currently seventh in the Irish Premiership table and are away to Mid-Ulster rivals Portadown on Saturday.