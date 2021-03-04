Shiels will continue in his role as coach of the Northern Ireland women's team

Dean Shiels has been appointed as the new manager of Dungannon Swifts.

The former Northern Ireland international has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Stangmore Park.

His first managerial role sees him taking over at the Irish Premiership's bottom club from Kris Lindsay, who left by mutual consent in February.

Shiels will continue in his role as coach of the Northern Ireland women's side until their Euro 2022 play-off in April.

As part of father Kenny's coaching staff, the former Rangers, Hibernian and Kilmarnock forward has helped the women's squad become the first from Northern Ireland to reach a play-off for a major finals.

"I've always been interested in getting into management and once I met with the club it just felt right," Shiels told BBC Sport NI.

"I liked what the chairman had to say about his ambitions for the club and felt it was the right time for me to make the step into management. It seems to be the right move for me.

Shiels finished his playing career in the Irish League with Coleraine

"I want to get results first and foremost. I have strong beliefs about how the game should be played and I will stick to my principles. Hopefully I can be successful doing things the way I feel is best.

"I have worked under and with some exceptional people throughout my career and now it is time for me to put my own ideas into practice."

'Experience can be over-rated'

Shiels will be at Stangmore Park on Saturday when the Swifts will host Coleraine, managed by Shiels' brother-in-law Oran Kearney, but current interim boss Dixie Robinson will be in charge of the team against the Bannsiders.

The former Coleraine and Derry City striker, who has yet to confirm his backroom team, believes his lack of managerial experience will not be a problem in the role.

"Dunganon have shown great faith in me. It is my first role but I feel as if sometimes experience is over-rated.," he continued.

"If you understand the game, it doesn't matter what age you are or where you are at. The most important thing is understanding the game and putting those thoughts and principles into your play.

"I impressed them enough for them to offer me the job and hopefully now I can deliver."