Dominic Bernard came through the youth ranks at Birmingham City but never made a senior appearance for the club

Forest Green Rovers defender Dominic Bernard has signed a new contract.

The 23-year-old has agreed to stay at New Lawn until the summer of 2022.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international and has made 48 appearances since moving from Birmingham City in the summer of 2019.

"We're delighted to be able keep Dom at the football club for another year, he has shown recently the versatility and energy in his play," said director of football Rich Hughes.

"He has been a great success for us since he has been at the club and we are delighted to get this deal done," he added to the club website.