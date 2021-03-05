Kilmarnock won 3-1 when the sides last met in November

On the weekend that could see Rangers clinch the title, arguably the biggest game in the Scottish Premiership is in Dingwall as Ross County host relegation rivals Kilmarnock.

While Steven Gerrard's side will inevitably win the league at some point, the question of who will be in the top flight next season is up in the air.

Kilmarnock, 11th and without a win in nine matches, are in desperate need of momentum before the split, while County can't seem to back up good wins.

Will defeat in Dingwall spark a slide to relegation?

Don't expect a thriller

Given the magnitude of the match it would be foolish to expect an end-to-end thriller anyway, but Ross County (22 goals) and Kilmarnock (27) are the lowest scorers in the top flight.

Since Tommy Wright took charge at Rugby Park last month, the Ayrshire side have not conceded more than once in four games, including away trips to Rangers and Aberdeen, but have only scored a single goal.

They have managed 41 shots in those four games, but only 14 have hit the target. Chance conversion is an issue.

"At the top end of the pitch we have to make sure we are more clinical and make more of the opportunities to create chances because our approach play has been really good," Wright said.

"We have worked the ball into really good areas but we have been let down by the final ball at times, maybe not the right movements in the box, so there is still work to be done."

Over the course of the season, County have actually created fewer clear goalscoring opportunities than their weekend opponents, with only Hamilton and Dundee United registering a lower expected goals tally. It's going to be a tight one.

Have new managers made a difference?

Wright has clearly made Kilmarnock tougher to break down again, and there is a greater urgency in getting the ball into the box.

The former St Johnstone boss also managed to eventually stop a miserable run of eight straight defeats with a point against Dundee United last week, but is yet to get a win. Four games in is still too early to judge him, though, despite the club's increasingly desperate plight.

John Hughes, meanwhile, took over County on 23 December. He has earned exactly half of the Highland club's points this season so far, despite taking charge of six fewer games than predecessor Stuart Kettlewell.

He also has County scoring more per game on average, and conceding marginally fewer goals. The question is whether the improvement is enough to steer them to safety as consistency has been a problem.

Their only back-to-back wins this season came in the opening two weeks of the season.

"I totally understand the position we are in, what that brings in terms of the pressure, you have to deal with it," Hughes said.

"It will be the same for Kilmarnock, for all the teams down there you have to deal with it, go out there and overcome it and go and express yourselves.

"This time of the season it is all about winning games."

Is defeat decisive?

Put bluntly, no. The nature of the split means these sides will play again before the end of the campaign as well as the others around them.

However, given County have a game in hand (at home to Hibernian next week) then the pressure is slightly more intense on Kilmarnock at this stage. They could end the weekend rock bottom and without a win since 9 January. The psychology of that, as well as the task facing them, would make for worrying times.

Since 2013-14, 35 points has always been enough to finish 10th, and avoid the relegation play-off. If we assume that will be the case again, then they would need 10 points from their final six games to survive automatically. Of course, there is a chance even that might not be enough.

There is still time for both sides to recover from a defeat, but the stakes get higher each passing week.