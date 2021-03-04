Conor McMenamin (left) celebrates with Glentoran assistant manager Paul Millar and Rhys Marshall after Tuesday's 3-1 win over Linfield

Irish Premiership; Carrick Rangers v Glentoran Date: Friday, 5 March Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Venue: Belfast Loughshore Hotel Arena, Taylors Avenue Coverage: Live video stream on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer

Glentoran forward Conor McMenamin admits he did not expect his new club to be potential challengers for the league title when he joined the Oval outfit from Cliftonville in January.

The Glens lie sixth in the table after five straight wins but have games in hand over the clubs above them, including two over leaders Linfield, whom they trail by nine points.

"I'd be lying if I said that when I signed in January I thought we'd be challenging for the league this year," said McMenamin.

"I thought it may be out of our reach but our squad is impressive - we have players who would get into any team in the Premiership.

"With so many games coming up having a big and talented squad is going to help us.

"If Linfield had won on Tuesday night I think they would have walked away with the league but the important thing now is that we have given ourselves a chance."

The east Belfast side ran out relatively comfortable 3-1 winners over the Blues at the Oval in midweek, their second victory over their Belfast 'Big Two' rivals in the space of a week.

McMenamin scored the late winner when the sides met at Windsor Park and was on target again on Tuesday.

Their recent sequence of positive results has seen them haul themselves into contention after recovering from a shaky start to the season which saw them pick up just three points from their opening five fixtures.

'We need to keep pushing' - McDermott

Next up for Mick McDermott's men is an encounter with 10th-placed Carrick Rangers at Taylors Avenue, a match which will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer on Friday.

"It's a quick turnaround so we will have to use our squad - that's why we've built it up," said McDermott.

"We are happy with where we are but we need to keep pushing. Every game is a cup final.

"This is like tournament football - a game every few days until the end of the season so you have to manage the players, you have to manage the minutes.

"That's what this league has become this year and it is exciting. Teams like Carrick are now playing with freedom given that there is no relegation so we have to be ready for it."