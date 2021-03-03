Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Jon Brady won his first game in caretaker charge of Northampton against Plymouth on Tuesday

Northampton Town caretaker manager Jon Brady is to stay in charge for the rest of the League One season.

The 46-year-old has led the Cobblers in six games since Keith Curle was sacked on 10 February, getting his first win against Plymouth on Tuesday.

Ex-Brackley boss Brady had been working as an under-18 coach at Northampton.

"Jon's definitely getting more out of the lads and improved some of the players who maybe weren't doing so well," said chairman Kelvin Thomas.

Brady will be assisted by the club's academy manager Ian Sampson, Northampton's second-highest appearance-maker, and former Cobblers striker Marc Richards.

Northampton are third bottom of League One, a point from safety.

Thomas told BBC Radio Northampton: "We're excited that we've got three people that love the club and can try to take us forward in the next 14 games.

"We know where we're at - we've put ourselves in a very difficult position, we've pretty much got to win as many games in the last 14 as we have in the whole season."