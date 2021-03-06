Scotland's penalty shoot-out win over Serbia in November ended a 23-year wait to qualify for a major tournament

Scotland are 100 days away from finally taking their place in a major finals when they face Czech Republic at a packed Hampden Park. At least, that was the plan.

When David Marshall saved the final spot kick in the penalty shoot-out in Serbia, fans began dreaming of 14 June.

But is the tournament still going ahead? Will any of us be allowed in if it does? Will Hampden be dropped as a host?

Here's what we know 100 days out from Scotland's big day.

Better late than never

Euro 2020, as the name suggests, was meant to be played last year, but Uefa delayed the tournament by 12 months in order to improve the chances of having fans at the games, and to deal with the logistics of having 24 competing countries spread across 12 host cities.

It's due to be held in London, Glasgow, Dublin, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, St Petersburg, Bilbao, Munich, Budapest, Baku, Rome and Bucharest.

A year on and while Uefa insist the tournament will go ahead, everything else appears to be up in the air.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnston has said England are ready to be the sole host of the finals, with that being followed by news that Glasgow could be dropped by Uefa as a host city.

The Scottish FA are yet to provide assurances to the organisers over whether fans will be allowed back into stadia by June, although First Minister Nicola Sturgeon insists Scotland is still "absolutely intent" on hosting matches.

So, no games for Scotland fans?

The worst-case scenario for fans is a tournament played in empty stadiums. For the Tartan Army, who have been starved of being at a major tournament since 1998, it would be heart-breaking.

Each host city has until April 7 to confirm the number of fans allowed in each stadium, before a final decision is made by the Uefa executive committee over which are hosting.

It has been said that Uefa needs national bodies to confirm they will allow stadiums to fill up to a third of capacity in order to turn a profit. Anything less, and their status as a host city will be in jeopardy.

So, with Hampden's status in question and a ban on international travel, the chances of Scotland's fans attending any of the games are low just now.

In February, the English FA said they were hopeful of having 27,000 at Wembley for games. Whether that will happen, or whether any of those tickets would go to Scotland fans for their trip south of the border to face the Auld Enemy on 18 June, remains to be seen.

But what about the vaccine?

Even a successful Covid vaccination roll-out might not be enough to guarantee fans inside Hampden for the Euros in June, Scotland's sport minister Mairi Gougeon has previously said.

"It's not possible for me to say where we'll be in April," Gougeon said in February. "We're in regular contact with the governing bodies, with the Scottish FA, so that they're fully appraised of where we're at. There's still so much about the vaccine that we don't know."

So far, more than a third of Scotland's adult population have been given a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with more than 1.7 million jabs administered.

First doses will be offered to everyone over 50 and those with underlying health conditions by 15 April, with the rest of the population by the end of July.

The sport minister said she could not say whether vaccinating all vulnerable people with their first dose would be enough to see a return of some supporters when the tournament starts in June.

On the pitch... who are Scotland playing?

Ah yes, amidst all the talk of bubbles and fans there is a tournament to try to win for Steve Clarke and his squad. So, 100 days from now, Scotland kick-off their campaign against the Czechs, with the game currently scheduled for Hampden.

Four days later, they are due at Wembley to face England, before finishing off the group against Croatia on 22 June.

The top two qualify, and third place may also make it through to the knockout stage. That opens up five different paths to the final, which, all going well, will be at Wembley on 11 July.

See you there. Or, maybe not...