Scottish Gossip: Hearts, SPFL, Celtic, St Johnstone, Rangers
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Hearts owner Ann Budge fears full houses will still not be allowed at Scottish grounds next season, and doesn't believe fans will be allowed until the end of the year. (Daily Record)
And Budge believes Hearts will have to tighten their belts for three years to make up for the losses the club have incurred this season. (Daily Record)
League One and Two clubs are in talks to reduce the season to 18 or 22 games. (Daily Record)
David Webb has opened the door to a potential Celtic move as their next sporting director. The former Huddersfield head of football operations and Bournemouth recruitment chief has been tipped for a role at Parkhead. (Herald)
Callum Davidson has admitted that St Johnstone's top six hopes are hanging by a thread after their 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies. (Courier)
Steven Gerrard is sweating over a potential touchline ban that could leave him in the stands for Rangers' clash with Celtic. He shown two yellow cards and sent off after confronting ref John Beaton during his side's win over Livingston. (Sun)