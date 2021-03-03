Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hearts owner Ann Budge fears full houses will still not be allowed at Scottish grounds next season, and doesn't believe fans will be allowed until the end of the year. (Daily Record) external-link

And Budge believes Hearts will have to tighten their belts for three years to make up for the losses the club have incurred this season. (Daily Record) external-link

League One and Two clubs are in talks to reduce the season to 18 or 22 games. (Daily Record) external-link

David Webb has opened the door to a potential Celtic move as their next sporting director. The former Huddersfield head of football operations and Bournemouth recruitment chief has been tipped for a role at Parkhead. (Herald) external-link

Callum Davidson has admitted that St Johnstone's top six hopes are hanging by a thread after their 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies. (Courier) external-link