Ritchie (right) has apologised to manager Bruce

Newcastle midfielder Matt Ritchie has apologised for a training ground bust-up with head coach Steve Bruce.

The 31-year-old was involved in an angry exchange with Bruce earlier this week.

Ritchie was frustrated with Bruce's post-match comments following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Wolves.

Bruce suggested substitute Ritchie had not passed on information from the touchline seconds before the visitors scored their equaliser.

The club have not commented on the incident, but BBC Sport understands Ritchie has apologised for what he said and that the matter is now considered closed.

Returning keeper Martin Dubravka, full-back Jamal Lewis and striker Joelinton were all criticised along with Ritchie for errors during Saturday's draw.

Newcastle currently find themselves deep in a relegation battle with 12 games of the Premier League season remaining, having won only two of their past 15 league matches to slip to within three points of the bottom three.

Bruce's position has been brought into ever sharper focus by the form.

His side face 19th-placed West Brom on Sunday without injured players who include leading scorer Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.

The three have have scored 16 of Newcastle's 27 league goals to date this season and are all facing several weeks on the sidelines.