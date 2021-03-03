Liverpool to host RB Leipzig in Budapest for Champions League last 16 second leg
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Liverpool will play the home leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against RB Leipzig at Puskas Arena in Budapest.
The fixture has been moved to the Hungarian capital because of Covid-19 restrictions.
The Reds hold a 2-0 lead against the German side from the first leg, which was played at the same venue on 16 February.
The second leg will take place on Wednesday, 10 March.
