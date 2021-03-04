Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea: 'Blues can be confident of top four but Reds floundering'

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments69

Liverpool's players look disappointed against Chelsea
Liverpool have now lost five successive home games for the first time in their history

The scenes could not have been more different, the emotions more contrasting - and they encapsulated the current conditions of resurgent Chelsea and a Liverpool side now making a mockery of their Premier League title defence.

Chelsea were in charge and a goal up after 62 minutes when Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, searching for answers and looking to avoid an unwanted place in history with a fifth straight Anfield loss, decided it was time for change.

To the general astonishment of most observers, and to the very obvious fury of the player involved, the man Klopp chose to remove was top goalscorer Mohamed Salah.

Salah departed in what might be politely termed a huff complete with full-on head-shaking, wrestling furiously with a large coat when he got to the bench, as Diogo Jota returned after being absent since early December because of injury.

The Egyptian forward was clearly bemused and unhappy.

He would hardly be beaming with smiles at being hooked in such unceremonious fashion so the reaction was no great surprise, but it was a sign of Liverpool and Klopp's current struggles - and perhaps some muddled thinking - that it was their leading marksman who was removed when they needed a goal so badly.

Mohamed Salah walks off the pitch against Chelsea
Mohamed Salah looked disappointed when he was taken off against Chelsea

If it was a punt by Klopp it was a gamble that did not work as Chelsea moved into the top four with a victory that left Liverpool adrift in seventh, not merely out of those Champions League places, but now also three points behind neighbours Everton, who are fifth and have a game in hand.

Cut to the Chelsea bench with nine minutes left as match-winner Mason Mount, outstanding all night, was replaced by Mateo Kovacic, with manager Thomas Tuchel moving to shut down any late Liverpool comeback.

Mount was all smiles, despite his early night, as applause from the Blues' bench echoed around the largely deserted Anfield and the whole feeling was of a job about to be very well done.

And it was.

Mason Mount celebrates scoring against Liverpool
Mason Mount has scored three goals in eight Premier League appearances under Thomas Tuchel this season

Liverpool took a step forward with victory at Sheffield United, but the moment they walk into their home ground they take several steps back - and this was retrograde in the extreme.

The champions played themselves back into top-four contention at Bramall Lane on Sunday, but here - despite understandable claims for a second-half penalty when Roberto Firmino's cross hit N'Golo Kante's hand - this was the same stodgy, uninspired Liverpool that have inhabited Anfield since the landmark loss to Burnley on 21 January that ended a 68-game unbeaten home league run.

The story of Liverpool's injuries has been told countless times and they have every right to state those facts as one of the reasons why this has turned into such a low-key, dismal follow-up to the title won so spectacularly and convincingly last season.

It must also be stated, however, that to lose these five home games in the manner Liverpool have lost them is unacceptable when set against their previous high standards.

Yes, the Reds have injuries, but they have enough quality - including a world-class trio of attackers in Salah, Firmino and Sadio Mane - to perform with much more drive, creativity and verve.

Liverpool have now gone more than 10 hours without a goal in open play at Anfield - almost unthinkable given the manner in which even the finest teams were intimidated and besieged by Klopp's teams here in previous years.

Premier League snapshot: 4th Chelsea, 5th Everton, 6th West Ham, 7th Liverpool, 8th Aston Villa
Liverpool are four points off the top four after Thursday's games

The lack of the passionate Anfield crowd has also been cited. It will have an impact but, once again, five straight home losses for the Premier League champions is inexcusable, and other teams wrestle with the same surreal situation.

Klopp now needs to set this record straight and fast against relegation-threatened Fulham this weekend. He needs to solve the riddle of how to get his shot-shy forwards firing.

If he does not, then he is staring at something else which would have been unthinkable not so long ago - no Champions League football next season.

Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea: Fine margins costing Reds says Klopp after fifth home loss in a row

The last time Chelsea were at Anfield in July, it was the night Liverpool had waited 30 years for as the title was finally lifted at the end of a rip-roaring 5-3 win.

How times have changed for both clubs.

In July, Frank Lampard was the man in the away dugout and in feisty mood as he traded words with Klopp and his backroom staff, a Champions League place on the way for Chelsea along with a £200m plus investment in talent.

Lampard was sacked in January so, this time, Tuchel was in opposition to the manager in whose footsteps he followed at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

And the elation was clear to see on Tuchel's face after arguably the best display since his arrival - a win that means he has yet to experience defeat in his first 10 games.

This was very impressive from Chelsea and suggested fourth place may not be the limit of their Premier League ambitions this season. They are certainly in better form than goal-shy Manchester United and a Leicester City side suffering a blip, both of whom are above them.

The Blues were not only superbly organised and defensively resilient but also razor-sharp in attack, where Timo Werner had one of his best games since arriving from RB Leipzig.

Kante gave Liverpool nothing in midfield and such was their protection of Edouard Mendy, the keeper was barely disturbed until he made a routine claim from Georginio Wijnaldum's tame header six minutes from the end.

Mount's quality - strangely questioned by some - was on show from the first whistle and his winner was of the highest class, cutting inside before firing low past Liverpool keeper Alisson with his right foot at the Kop end.

I see improvement every game - Tuchel on ‘complete’ Chelsea performance

It was all watched by Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish, celebrating his 70th birthday at Anfield. He has had countless happier nights here and will enjoy them again in future.

On Thursday, he saw Chelsea looking like a team on the up while the fallen champions were once again left looking in vain for the inspiration that came so naturally in recent years.

The Blues can feel confident of a top-four finish. The same cannot be said for Liverpool. It is some fall and they must arrest it very soon.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

69 comments

  • Comment posted by U17330941, today at 01:16

    It's really not surprising.
    They only win the league every 30 years.
    I just think it is their true level and I hope they win it again in 2050.

  • Comment posted by REKX, today at 01:15

    I'm not sure why Liverpool are citing injuries for the reason they've lost the most home games in a row in their history. Every team has injury issues.

    The reality is Klopp's second 11 are simply not good enough. Man City now, Chelsea/United in the past addressed this. When Ferguson was winning his titles, he had the likes of O'Shea, Brown, Fletcher to fill in when others were injured.

  • Comment posted by Maso73, today at 01:09

    This is the worst Liverpool I have seen in decades. Injuries are not the big issue, they lost to teams weaker than LP bench. It was clear in all games after they were declared champions last season before the injuries. Klopp must go. 50 m handout is cheaper than losing 100 million from CL. Outsmarted by every single manager in the League, single plan and commitment to what doesn't work anymore.

    • Reply posted by LM, today at 01:15

      LM replied:
      What a joke. You clearly haven't been watching Liverpool for decades, or even the past 12 months. As a supporter we've been poor for the past couple of months, but I've also seen us win the Champions League twice and now the league in the last 15 years, so you're talking garbage.

  • Comment posted by St Marks Gorton1880, today at 01:09

    The liverpool fans deserve all the ridicule that's coming their way because of the arrogance in calling themselves the best premiership team ever even though the two seasons previous Mcfc had won the title first with 100 pts and then defending it with 98pts and also winning the domestic treble, klopps so called heavy metal football was always going to have a short shelf life he has burnt them out.

  • Comment posted by Footy_Graham, today at 01:09

    Fire Klopp always too many excuses brutal tactics. Yes he won two trophies but wasted money on non quality EPL players Tsimkas and Thiago when they needed backeup depth at centre back. Keeps sending out Origi and Shaqiri and Oxe who accomplish nothing. Lose with your youngsters if you are going to lose. Too much whining to much arrogance from Klopp.

  • Comment posted by Stoo, today at 01:08

    This Chelsea team hasn't even hit it's top form yet, it may be too late for this years title chase, but the future is very rosy indeed :)

  • Comment posted by danceposa, today at 01:04

    4get the problems with defence. They havent scored goals to counter any problems at the back. No cut n thrust; no dribbling it the box, no shooting at all and bad mgmt in bringing off salah and jones and no adequate replacments a 35 yr old man and Jota back from bad injury. . Big problems. JUST BUY MBAPPE OR HARRLAND HANG THE COST. the shirt revenuw will cover it all. Ask Juve!!

  • Comment posted by Doug, today at 01:01

    All started when they got dumped on by Watford to end that unbeaten season they had going. never regained the winning mentality

  • Comment posted by Grizzly, today at 01:00

    No other team in the league has had to deal with every first team central defender being injured at the same time and even the midfielders that were being played at the back got injured too (not to mention all the other injuries in other positions), Every single team would struggle with that, when they were fit, Liverpool were top of the league (even when van dijk was injured they were top)

    • Reply posted by TheCornerParty - AKA CommonSenseIsDead, today at 01:03

      TheCornerParty - AKA CommonSenseIsDead replied:
      Totally agree, and can I add that if lfc do make the top 4 given Alltwen chopping and changing across the side it would be a brilliant achievement in itself. One that of course will be given zero thrift from the armchair pundits twiddling their controllers.

  • Comment posted by TonyH, today at 00:59

    Doesn’t this prove AGAIN how important central defenders are? They should be the ones getting the big bucks. Anyone can score goals they’re big enough!!! lol

  • Comment posted by Athens71, today at 00:58

    Everything counts in large aMounts.

  • Comment posted by Torys Nicked Dads Pension, today at 00:58

    Could the BBC just post a HYS and retire the click bait hack?

  • Comment posted by stevef, today at 00:57

    Oh how surprising. The usual McNulty "let's sack the manager" article.
    This guy regularly comes out of the woodwork with these stupid pieces.
    Wish someone would sack him to be honest. Wouldn't be missed at all.

    • Reply posted by Torys Nicked Dads Pension, today at 01:00

      Torys Nicked Dads Pension replied:
      shame the BBC can't find a hack with a genuine interest and knowledge of the game, this click bait stuff wears a bit thin

  • Comment posted by FanaticismRotsTheBrain, today at 00:56

    The Greatest Fall of the 21st Century

    Liverpool closer to relegation than top spot
    Only Sheff Utd draw Liverpool for the worst run of last 5 league matches
    Salah off when losing. Just the time for mind games bringing best players off

    Never seen such gap from one year to another. Wild. Sadly grief got to Klopp.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 00:53

    Another HYS on LiVARpool!! There is already one already why two?

    Oh well,Leeds could well end this season above LiVARpool OH!! what joy 😂🤦‍♂️

    • Reply posted by ibibarbo69, today at 00:59

      ibibarbo69 replied:
      How are they liVARpool

  • Comment posted by TechtonikShyft, today at 00:53

    Last season Liverpool were fortunate that they didn't suffer significant injuries, this season less so and it shows one thing: they've not got the strength in depth needed when things go wrong.

    Not that my team (Man Utd) is going to win the league either, there's no way anyone will catch City now.

    • Reply posted by FanaticismRotsTheBrain, today at 00:57

      FanaticismRotsTheBrain replied:
      City have the hardest run of games coming up in Spring now. There are plenty of ways the problem is City are on a winning run now which may last a short or long time.

  • Comment posted by UTC, today at 00:52

    Worst 'champions' ever. Laughable.

  • Comment posted by Voiceofreason, today at 00:51

    The title of the article is harsh but true. They have not shone as champions; the u turn on the furlough scheme debacle, the heavy celebrations and the subsequent thrashing at city. Now they have a resurgent Everton team heading to a new stadium. We will soon find out how serious FSG are about their investment as money is needed to change an ageing squad

  • Comment posted by that swashbuckling polander of garwolin, today at 00:51

    It was just a blip. They won it because of the Covid saga. And I am talking about Liverpool and not Leeds. Now the perch has been taken to the scrapyard in Manchestah.
    Everton are best team in town. True Merseysiders. If Liverpool are lucky they might have Thursday evenings European football next season.
    Beep beep, who is there? It's Jurgen at the wheel. Give him a 100 years long contract. Beep

  • Comment posted by Rage Hard, today at 00:50

    Really, really enjoy seeing the spectacular free falling nosedive of Liverpool! It’s lovely to see that smug smile wiped off Klopp’s face, all that OTT celebrations whenever Liverpool used to score and all those perplexing decisions and penalties that would inexplicably go their way!
    I’m over the moon as I watch their implosion- and Jordan Pickford is an absolute STAR!!
    Who-hooo lol

Top Stories