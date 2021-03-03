Partick Thistle are among the clubs who have been waiting for a return date

The 20 clubs in the bottom two divisions have told the SPFL they want to play 22 games this season, with the campaign resuming on March 20.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon gave the go ahead on Tuesday for League 1 and 2 to return with testing, after they were suspended in January.

With some teams having played as few as eight of their 27 matches, there have been doubts about completing the term.

But the clubs want to reach 18 games, then split for a further four matches.

That would mean every team would have played the other twice, with two more home and two more away games to be decided by the league positions at that stage.

The 20 clubs accept that completing the 27-match season "is no longer open to us" and say the SPFL's preference is for a revised 18-game campaign.

However, in a statement they clubs say reducing the term to 22 matches would allow "a competitive end to the season" and that players "have made it clear" they want to play those games.

They have called on the SPFL to extend the season to accommodate those games, saying only the side who finish second bottom in the Championship would be impacted by delaying the play-offs.

Were their proposal to be accepted, some teams would likely have to play at least three games a week, while the split means two sides in each division would be idle on the final four matchdays.

"There has been a lot of damaging speculation and misinformation about our two leagues and our direction of travel. This statement should make our position clear," the statement added.

"We received money to test and to allow us to keep playing and that is what we want to do, not just run down the clock to the end of the season.

"With all that has happened to Leagues 1 & 2 and noting that it is in the gift of the SPFL Board to grant a short extension, as almost 50% of the SPFL, we want them to see them work, with an increased sense of urgency, to find a way to make that happen."