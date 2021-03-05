Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian playmaker Scott Allan will be among the pundits on another busy weekend of Sportscene action.

Allan will be alongside Michael Stewart and Steven Thompson on Sunday at 19:15 GMT on BBC Scotland.

Thommo will join Leanne Crichton for Sportscene results the previous day at 16:30 on BBC One Scotland.

And James McFadden and Chris Iwelumo are with Jonathan Sutherland for Sportscene Saturday at 19:30 - again on BBC Scotland.

That will be repeated on BBC One at 23:20, and Sunday's programme will be re-run at 23:45 that day.

Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland will cover all the action and you can listen to Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan from midday on Saturday and 14:00 on Sunday.

There will also be live coverage of all the action on the BBC Sport website and app.