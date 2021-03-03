Last updated on .From the section European Football

Paris St-Germain are chasing a fourth successive Ligue 1 title

Leaders Lille, Paris St-Germain and Lyon all won on Wednesday in an extremely tight Ligue 1 title race.

Lille were heading for a frustrating goalless draw at home to Marseille before Canadian forward Jonathan David scored two late goals.

They have 62 points, two more than second-placed PSG, who won 1-0 at Bordeaux - Pablo Sarabia with the goal.

Lyon, who are third on 59 points, also won 1-0 at home to Rennes thanks to Houssem Aouar's strike.

All three clubs have 10 French top-flight matches left this season.

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG - champions for the past three years - are away to Lyon on 21 March and host Lille on 4 April.

Meanwhile, Lyon are at home to Lille on 25 April.