Match ends, Milan 1, Udinese 1.
AC Milan's hopes of a first Serie A title since 2010-11 were dented despite Franck Kessie's 97th-minute penalty earning them a draw against Udinese.
Kessie rescued a point with the last kick of the game after Rodrigo Becao had put Udinese ahead.
AC Milan are three points behind leaders Inter Milan.
They have played one game more than Antonio Conte's Inter, who will go six points clear if they win at struggling Parma on Thursday (19:45 GMT).
Juventus, who are chasing a 10th successive Serie A title, are third in the table, seven points behind Inter with 14 games remaining.
Inter, who have not won the league since 2009-10, are away at Juventus on 16 May - the penultimate weekend of the season.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 99Donnarumma
- 20KaluluSubstituted forCalabriaat 63'minutes
- 24Kjaer
- 13RomagnoliBooked at 90mins
- 19HernándezBooked at 32mins
- 8TonaliSubstituted forMeitéat 45'minutes
- 79KessiéBooked at 90mins
- 7Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 75'minutes
- 21DíazSubstituted forHaugeat 63'minutes
- 12RebicBooked at 24mins
- 17da Conceição Leão
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 2Calabria
- 5Dalot
- 15Hauge
- 18Meité
- 23Tomori
- 33Krunic
- 46Gabbia
- 56Saelemaekers
- 90Donnarumma
Udinese
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Musso
- 50Nascimiento Franca
- 14Bonifazi
- 17Nuytinck
- 16Molina
- 10de Paul
- 22ArslanSubstituted forSouza Silvaat 71'minutes
- 6MakengoSubstituted forLlorenteat 56'minutes
- 90ZeegelaarBooked at 54minsSubstituted forStryger Larsenat 71'minutes
- 37PereyraSubstituted forCaetano de Souza Santosat 82'minutesSubstituted forat 85'minutes
- 30Nestorovski
Substitutes
- 3Caetano de Souza Santos
- 5Ouwejan
- 7Okaka
- 11Souza Silva
- 19Stryger Larsen
- 21Braaf
- 29Micin
- 31Gasparini
- 32Llorente
- 87De Maio
- 96Scuffet
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home23
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 1, Udinese 1.
Post update
Goal! Milan 1, Udinese 1. Franck Kessié (Milan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt missed. Theo Hernández (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jens Petter Hauge.
Booking
Franck Kessié (Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Theo Hernández (Milan).
Post update
Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).
Post update
Fernando Llorente (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Theo Hernández (Milan).
Post update
Walace (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Davide Calabria (Milan).
Post update
Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Soualiho Meité (Milan).
Post update
Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Rodrigo Becão.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Davide Calabria (Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Davide Calabria (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.
- From OJ Simpson to the LA riots: How the helicopter changed the news
- Zapped: Office drone Brian is transported to a strange new world...