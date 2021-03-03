Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Dunfermline defeated Rovers 4-1 at East End Park last month

Friday's derby between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic has been postponed following a positive Covid-19 case at East End Park.

With others self-isolating, Dunfermline have informed the SPFL that they "have insufficient players to fulfil the fixture".

The governing body has launched an investigation into the circumstances.

Rovers sit second in the Scottish Championship, ahead of their Fife rivals on goal difference.

Dunfermline, whose trip to Stark's Park was due to be televised live on BBC Scotland, said on their website: "Following last Saturday's match, our club has unfortunately suffered a transmission of Covid into our football bubble.

"Since the weekend, we have cooperated fully with the respective authorities to determine fully the extent of the transmission and the individuals who are deemed to be affected."

The postponement is a further blow to Stevie Crawford's side after they fell behind their Kirkcaldy neighbours - and 12 behind leaders Hearts - with Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Queen of the South.