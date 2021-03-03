Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side are 10th in the Premier League table, two points adrift of Tottenham

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says "we can raise our voices" in disapproval after Tottenham's Europa League game before the north London derby was switched to be the home leg.

Both sides were drawn away for the first legs of their Europa League last-16 ties - but two clubs from the same city cannot play on the same day under Uefa rules.

Tottenham will now host Dinamo Zagreb, while Arsenal still travel to play Greek side Olympiakos three days before facing Spurs on 14 March.

"We want to have two teams playing in equal conditions," Arteta said on Wednesday.

"We can raise our voices - and we should - but the decision has been made and that's it."

Arsenal, as FA Cup holders, were technically prioritised by European football's governing body Uefa, meaning their tie was the one to remain unchanged.

However, it means the Gunners face a near-3,000 mile round trip to Athens before hosting Jose Mourinho's Spurs in the Premier League.

"I don't want to use one bit of excuse going towards that game saying: 'Oh, they have an advantage,'" added Arteta.

"It's not going to change."

Arsenal's trip to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on 11 March will be their second in as many weeks, having been the venue for the 'home' leg of their Europa League last-32 tie against Benfica on 25 February.

The Gunners' run in the competition last season was ended by Olympiakos, who beat them on away goals at the last-32 stage.